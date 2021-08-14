CRPF jawan, 2 civilians injured as militants lob grenade in Sopore

Sopore: Suspected militants on Friday hurled a hand grenade towards a post of CRPF near the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in main chowk Sopore town, leaving a CRPF head constable and two civilians injured in the explosion.

Officials said that militants hurled a hand grenade towards the CRPF post in which a CRPF personnel received splinter injures and was later shifted to hospital, where he is said to be stable.

Soon after the blast, teams of police, CRPF, and army reached the spot and cordoned off the area to nab the attackers. However, no one had been arrested when last reports came in.

The Sopore police had not yet issued any official statement in this regard.

