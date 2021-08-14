IED-fitted sticky bombs recovered in Poonch

Jammu: Government forces seized improvised explosive device-fitted four sticky bombs from a man in Poonch district on Friday, police officials said.

On information provided by the Border Security Force, a joint checking party of police, BSF and Army was deployed at Morh Kotan in the district, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said.

During checking, a suspicious person was apprehended and during his search, an IED attached with four sticky bombs and Rs 10,500 were seized from his possession, he said.

The man, identified as Mehmood Hussain of Kasbalari area of Poonch, was arrested, the officials said.

With this a major tragedy ahead of Independence Day was averted, they added.

An FIR has been registered at police station Mendhar and further investigation is on, the officials said.

PTI

