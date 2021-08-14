63 new cases in Kashmir, 66 in Jammu

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported on Friday but 129 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours in JK, the official daily bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 63 were reported in Kashmir Division and 66 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

The bulletin added that 112 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 60 from Jammu Division and 52 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1324 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 21 new cases and currently has 312 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 8 new cases and currently has 85 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 11 new cases and currently has 83 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 2 new cases and currently has 38 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new case and currently has 41 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 5 new cases and has 35 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 47 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 5 new cases and has 70 active cases with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 8 new cases and has 37 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new case and currently has 4 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 15 new cases, Udhampur 5, Rajouri 9, Doda 16, Kathua 1, Kishtwar 3, Samba 1, Poonch 1, Ramban zero, and Reasi 15.

