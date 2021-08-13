PDD daily-wager electrocuted in Kupwara, dies

Protestors out on streets against ‘negligent’ officials and staff

Kupwara: A daily-wager working for the Power Development Department (PDD) was electrocuted while repairing a transmission line in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday evening. Mohammad Ashraf Hajam, a resident of Gutlipora village of Kupwara, was repairing a transmission wire in his own village on Wednesday evening when he suffered a high-voltage electrical shock.

Hajam suffered serious burn injuries and some local people nearby shifted him to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara, where doctors declared him as brought dead.

Soon after the accident a large number of people including family and relatives of the deceased took to the streets to protest against officials and staff of the PDD, who, according to them, had charged the line even while an employee was repairing it. The protesters demanded strict action against the negligent officials posted at the local station who charged the line without proper information from their groundsman.

Meanwhile, officials of the PDD announced a time-bound probe into the accident. They said that a committee will enquire into it and strict action will be taken against employees if they are found to be guilty.

Police have also registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been started, a police official told Kashmir Reader.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print