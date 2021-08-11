Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid greets Muslim Ummah on new Islamic year

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid has extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslim Ummah in general and the Muslims of Jammu & Kashmir in particular on the arrival of the new Islamic year 1443 AH.

Anjuman on behalf of its president Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who continues to be under continuous house arrest said, “Every new year provides us with an opportunity to go for self introspection and reflect upon what is happening around us and as such, we need to learn lessons from our past and strive for the betterment of our present and future.”

“We must also submit ourselves completely to the will of Allah (SWT) and seek refuge from the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic by organising special prayers in this regard. We must strengthen our bond with our Creator – Allah (SWT) and deepen our love and devotion with our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW), so that we as Ummah are able to discharge our religious and milli responsibilities in a much better way.”

the statement, stressed that “in order to overcome the challenges the Muslim Ummah presently faces, the extreme grave situation prevalent in Jammu & Kashmir, and the problems confronting our society; it is imperative for us to uphold unity and have complete faith in Allah (SWT) – that He alone is our saviour and from only Him shall we seek help and remedy”.

It also expressed hope that the new Islamic year brings happiness, progress and prosperity to the entire humanity especially the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

