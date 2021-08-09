IOCL invites applications for appointment of LPG distributor at Larnoo

ANANTNAG: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) have invited applications for appointment as LPG distributors under various categories at different locations of the Union Territory including Larnoo, Anantnag.

A statement issued in this regard mentioned that IOCL desires to appoint an LPG distributor under open category and in Durgam Kshetriya Vitrak for Gram Panchayat and Block Larnoo of subdivision Kokernag. An amount of four lakh rupees (Rs 04 Lac) is required as the security deposit, read the statement.

The brochure containing eligibility criteria, guidelines for selection and other important details is given on the companies’ websites; www.iocl.com, www.ebharatgas.com, www.hindustanpetroleum.com, www.bharatpetroleum.in or on www.lpgvitarakchayan.in.

Regarding the procedure for online filling up of application forms, candidates have been advised to go through the contents of the “User Manual for Applicants-LPG Vitarak Chayan” which is also available online at www.lpgvitarakchayan.in portal. The candidates have been informed to submit their applications through online mode by or before 17:00 hours of 12 August 2021.

The statement further said that no hardcopy/printout of the application document is required to be submitted in physical form, unless requested. In case the candidate is selected through a draw of lots, the selected candidate shall produce the prescribed certificates as applicable at the time of verification, read the statement.

