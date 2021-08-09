Four injured in road accident in Baramulla

BARAMULLA: At least four people were injured in a road accident in Sheeri area of Baramulla district on Sunday evening. An eyewitness said that a car on its way to Uri, overturned and rolled down into paddy fields near petrol pump Sheeri on Baramulla Uri highway Sunday evening, resulting four people on board received injuries, who were later shifted to public health centre Sheeri for treatment.
The injured people could not be identified immediately but said that the vehicle turned turtle when it’s driver lost control over the vehicle due to over speed.
Police registered a case and investigation has been started in this regard.
