Ex-PDP MPs join People’s Conference

Srinagar: People’s Conference received a shot in the arm to its expansion programme as five politicians, including two former PDP MPs, from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir joined the party on Saturday.

Former MLC and ex-PDP leader Murtaza Khan, former PDP MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz, DDC chairman Baramulla Safina Baig and former deputy mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation Sheikh Mohammad Imran joined the People’s Conference in the presence of party chairman Sajad Gani Lone.

Lone said the People’s Conference will immensely benefit from the leaders’ political experience and expand the outreach of the party beyond its strongholds.

They are experienced leaders with a huge base of supporters and will in the coming years play a crucial role in shaping the politics and welfare of J-K. People’s Conference is growing stronger with each passing day. The party is emerging as a formidable political force to reckon with. My dream is to see this caravan of change grow stronger. We will make more announcements in the coming weeks, he said.

He said the People’s Conference will play a constructive role in the region to create an enabling environment for engagement.

“To bring reprieve for the people of J-K, we will work tirelessly to halt further erosion. This cannot be done through theatrical outbursts and rabble-rousing. In this digital age, our statements and utterances are read across the country. We should act in a manner that we do not enable further erosion and disrupt delivery. By making delivery difficult for Delhi, the people of J-K are the only losers, Lone added.

Laway, former PDP MP from south Kashmir, said, There is a leadership deficit in J-K. Politics of J-K needs new ideas and new energy. I am convinced that Lone is the only leader who can take us out of this impasse and restore the rights of people.

