Municipal authority in Pulwama dumps garbage near residential houses

SHOPIAN: Municipal authorities in Pulwama are doing the opposite of what they are supposed to do: causing garbage and pollution instead of removing it. A space along the Circular Road in the town, which has no fence or boundary, and which is near residential houses and horticulture land, they have chosen to dump garbage. The place emits a constant foul odour and has become a haven for stray dogs.

Locals from the area said that the site is not at all feasible for a garbage dumping site as the space is too small and the dogs carry the waste to the road and residential areas, making the surroundings intolerably dirty.

“Dozens of stray dogs gather there and they pose a threat to the locals in odd hours. All this is happening when stray dog attacks are on rise,” said Zeeshan Ahmad, a local who lives some 300 meters from the site.

The site at Machpuna crossing on the Circular Road, according to officials, is being used as a temporary measure till the work on the proposed site at Parigam is completed.

Locals, though, complain that the temporary site should at least be fenced. “We are forced to accompany our children when they go for tuition due to the threat of dogs,” said Shabir Ahmad, a parent of two children who go to a nearby tutorial class.

Senior citizens from the area said that the site should be shifted so that they don’t face problems on daily basis. They said that besides the acrid smell, the horticulture land near the site is also being polluted. They said that winds carry the plastic bags into the orchards and these are polluting the land.

Executive Officer of Municipal Committee Pulwama, Abdul Rasheed Teli, told Kashmir Reader that the site is only temporary till a permanent site is established.

“We twice fenced the site but unfortunately it was damaged by some unknown persons. Rag pickers take away the garbage from there,” he said, adding that funds are being released to rebuild the fence.

