7 new Covid MCZs declared in Budgam

BUDGAM: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Miza, on Tuesday cautioned the public against the spike in Covid cases noticed in some areas of the district. The DC has declared seven new areas in the district as Covid-19 Micro Containment Zones (MCZs).

The DC said this while briefing the media on the current Covid situation in the district. The DC informed that there are 51 active cases in the district and the positivity rate is below 0.5 percent.

Regarding vaccination, the DC said that the district has achieved a 100 percent vaccination target of 45 and above age group. With regard to the vaccination status of the 18 to 44 years category, he informed that the vaccination drive is going on and the public in this age category group is requested to come forward and get vaccinated at the earliest.

The DC once again appealed to all to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour, all mandated COVID-19 SOPs, and avoid unnecessary gatherings particularly in congested places.

The DC emphasised that complacency has been noticed with some people not wearing face masks.

The DC further stressed that the next three months are going to be crucial to avert the looming threat of 3rd wave of Covid-19 and in this regard he expected self-discipline and seriousness by the public.—Information Department

