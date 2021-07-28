DAK urges gradual opening of schools, colleges

Srinagar: President of Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Dr MD Yousuf Tak on Tuesday expressed serious concern for the education sector which has suffered a huge setback during the last two years of COVID 19 pandemic. He requested the government to start gradual opening of schools and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Owais H Dar, General Secretary DAK said that schools are not only for imparting curricular education but are a must for the overall growth and development of a child and interaction with his/her peers. Even AIIMS Director Dr Guleria has advocated graded opening of schools in a balanced manner as the number of COVID cases has declined significantly, he said.

Dr Arshed H Trag, Vice President DAK, said that all children don’t have computers and smartphones and thereby are not able to avail online education which is being imparted by the majority of the schools.

“Education should take a front seat in any progressive society and Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) has advocated travelling far in order to gain knowledge and acquire education,” he said.

The DAK requested philanthropists and other scholars to come forward and start small community schools to overcome the void in the education sector.

The association further urged the government to revisit the policy on opening educational institutions especially professional colleges, degree colleges and higher secondary schools at the earliest.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print