DGP reviews security situation in Jammu

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Monday chaired a high-level security meeting at Police Headquarters Jammu to review the security scenario in Jammu Zone, a police spokesperson said.

The DGP after obtaining the district assessments of prevailing security situation and arising challenges, directed the officers to strengthen and augment the security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people. The DGP said that action against militants should be continued and all the suspicious elements should be kept under check so as to foil their ill designs aimed at disrupting normal lives of the people.

He stressed on the importance of maintaining close synergy between J&K Police and other security agencies to meet the security challenges. The DGP directed the officers to revisit the security plans of their districts, an official handout said.

The DGP stressed upon the officers to ensure high alertness, especially in the border areas and hinterland to check any infiltration attempt. The DGP said that outfits are continuously attempting to use drones and stressed upon the officers to remain extra vigilant and alert so that their evil attempts are foiled. He also stressed on strengthening of Police Posts and Nakas in border areas.

While reviewing the security situation on the highway grid the DGP directed the officers to intensify the Naka checking on the highway and plug the gaps with strict security measures so that no room is given to the enemies of peace. The DGP also stressed on strengthening of the city security grids.

He directed the officers to keep special focus on measures to check narcotic trafficking, adding that it is being used by the inimical elements to fund militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed upon the officers to take stringent action against the elements found involved in drug trade. The DGP also directed the officers for implementation of COVID SoPs in letter and spirit as also COVID appropriate behaviour in view of the upcoming EID festival.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print