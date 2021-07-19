President Kovind to visit J&K, Ladakh on July 25

Jammu: President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh for three days from July 25-27.

Official sources said that the President, who is also supreme commander of Armed Forces, is likely to participate in Kargil Vijay Diwas programme being scheduled to be held on July 26 at Drass War Memorial Kargil.

Earlier, in the year 2019 the President was scheduled to lay a wreath at the War Memorial but his visit was cancelled as his flight was not able to take off from Srinagar due to bad weather.

The President is also likely to address a couple of functions in the Valley, which includes the convocation function of an educational institution.

However, a detailed schedule of the President’s visit is yet to be announced but security arrangements are being beefed up in view of the VVIP visit.

Additional Director General of Police’s Security Wing S D Singh Jamwal has issued an order and barred all subordinate staff from taking leave in the wake of Kovind’s JK visit.

“In the view of the expected visit of the President of India to UT of J&K all kinds of leave stopped till further orders,” an order issued by ADGP Security J&K SD Singh Jamwal reads. KNO

