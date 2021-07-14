Two militants killed in a Overnight Gunfight in Pulwama

Srinagar; Two unidentified militants were killed in an overnight gunfight in Pulwama town in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that two militants were killed after forces had laid seige around Pulwama town during nocturnal hours after having specific information about the presence of some militants.

The officer further said that as the joint team of forces moved towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants started firing on the forces. Which was retaliated triggering off an encounter.

The identity of the slain militant couldn’t be established as of now, the officer added.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print