HC directs SE PHE to appear in person

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Monday directed Superintending Engineer PHE to be personally present before the court to explain why the stagnated water from the residential areas of Badamibagh Cantonment area in Sonwar has not been drained out.

The court referred to an order dated 3 April, 2015 wherein respondents were directed to take immediate measures for draining out stagnated water from the residential areas of Badamibagh Cantonment in Sonwar Srinagar.

The petitioners told the Court that the court order has been partly compiled by the respondents as some areas have not been cleared from stagnated water near the residence of the petitioner.

“They fear for the loss of their precious properties,” the inhabitants told the court.

The court of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey recorded that in order to settle the matter, it has become necessary to direct the Superintending Engineer of the concerned Department to be available in the court on the next date of hearing with details/ suggestions for settlement of the issue involved in the present writ petition.

“The identification of the Superintending Engineer concerned is left to the decision of Additional Advocate General, who, on examination of the matter, shall send a copy of this order, along with his letter to the Superintending Engineer concerned, for compliance.

“In the event, if the counsel has any difficulty in doing the needful, as aforesaid, he shall bring the same to the notice of the Court in advance,” court said.

