All educational institutions continue to remain closed for in-person education till July-31

Srinagar,: The government on Sunday ordered extension for closure of educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir till July-31.

According to the orders of the State Executive Committee, all schools and higher educational institutes shall remain closed for in-person education till July-31.

The government also said that the schools, colleges, universities, technical education, skill development Institutes and coaching centers shall remain closed for in-person and on-campus teaching.

However the authorities further said that the programmes or the courses that require physical presence of students will be allowed on account of laboratory, research and thesis work or internship—(KNO)

