Militant, Soldier Killed; JCO Among 2 Troopers Injured Near LoC In Suderbani Rajouri

Jammu: A militant and soldier were killed while a JCO was among two army personnel injured in a gunfight near the Line of Control in Suderbani sector of Rajouri, official sources said on Thursday.

They said that there was gunfight between infiltrating militants and army in the Suderbani sector in the district in which an unidentified militant and a soldier of 17 Madras were killed while two troopers include a Naib Subedar were injured. The slain soldier has been identified as Sepoy Yashwant Reddy while the injured as Naib Subedar Srijith of 17 Madras and Nk Santosh of 9 Para, they said. The injured have been shifted to hospital, the official sources said.

While spokesman based in Jammu could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts, army in a tweet said: “Infiltration bid foiled in Sundarbani Sector. Further operations in progress.”

Today’s gunfight comes a day after army said that an unidentified militant was killed in Nowshera sector of Rajouri. As per sources, two soldiers were also injured in the gunfight in Nowshera. (GNS)

