Covid restrictions, weekend curfew lifted in 13 districts

Srinagar: Covid restrictions and weekend curfew imposed to put brakes on the spread of the infection in Jammu and Kashmir were relaxed in 13 districts, an official order said.

These districts include Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Rajouri, Samba and Poonch, Baramulla, Bandipora, Budgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Shopian.

But the night curfew will continue from 8 pm to 7 in the morning, it said.

According to the order, shops are permitted to open on all days from 7 am till 7 pm. The market associations will have to fully cooperate with the local administration in ensuring strict compliance to the COVID appropriate behaviour, it said.

“All shops in the indoor shopping complexes / malls can open only for the consumers who are vaccinated or for customers with a negative RT-PCR or RAT report of 48 hours prior. The shop owners / managers / staff will have to ensure compliance to it,” it said, adding that the District Magistrates shall strictly enforce this measure.

The restaurants and Bars can open for in-dining at 50 percent of its total capacity with a rider that only those who are vaccinated or are carrying a negative RT-PCR or RAT report of 48 hours prior can avail the service.

The owners/staff/ managers of the establishments will have to ensure compliance to it,” it said.

“Indoor sports complexes are also permitted to open at 50 percent of its total capacity for persons vaccinated/ persons with valid negative report for Covid,” it added.

However, swimming pools will continue to remain closed while paid public parks are permitted to open only for vaccinated people, the order said.

