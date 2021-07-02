Pulwama Encounter: Three LeT militants killed, operation on

Srinagar:Three Lashker-e-Toiba militants have been killed in an overnight ongoing encounter at Rajpora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

Official sources said that two more militant have been killed taking toll to three in the ongoing encounter. However identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier One army soldier of 44 RR was also killed in the intial exchange of firing, they said.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and army’s 44RR had launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering off the gunfight. (GNS)

