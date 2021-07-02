Driver Killed In Road Mishap In Kishtwar

Kishtwar: A person was killed in a road accident after a vehicle he was driving rolled down a deep gorge along Thakrie road in Kishtwar district on Friday morning.

Reports said said that a vehicle bearing registration number JK-17 7974 was on way from Thakrie towards Kishtwar and in the course of time skidded of the road and rolled down into a deep gorge near FCI store. In the incident, the driver of the vehicle suffered critical injuries and was evacuated to nearby hospital, however he succumbed on way.

The deceased driver has been identified as one Imtiyaz Ahmed son Wali Mohammad Hajam of Nagnigar Keshwan. Another on-board traveler Mubashir Hussain son of Abdul Aziz however escaped unhurt in the incident.

Confirming the incident, a police official concerned said that the body of the deceased driver has been taken into custody and would be handed over to the family for last rites on conduct of medico-legal formalities.

A case has been registered in this regard for further proceedings, the official added. (GNS)

