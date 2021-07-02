Delimitation Commission to interact with DEOs, political parties at 4 venues in J&K                            

Srinagar: The Delimitation Commission, visiting Jammu & Kashmir from July 06, will interact with the district election officers (DEOs) at four venues including tourist destination of Pahalgam in South Kashmir.

According to a letter sent to the DEOs/ Deputy Commissioners, during their four day tour of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Delimitation Commission has desired to interact with the district election officers of Anantnag,Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian at Pahalgam Club, Pahalgam on July 7 from 12:00 PM to 01:30 PM.

The commission will interact with DEOs of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara at Grand Lalit, Srinagar on July 7 from 04:00 PM to 05:30 PM.

With DEOs from Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban, the commission will interact at PWD Guest House, Kishtwar on July 8 from 11:00 PM – 12:30 PM.

According to the letter from Joint Chief Electoral Officer J&K, Anil Salgotra, the commission will interact with DEOs of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch on July 9th at Radisson Blu, Jammu from 09:30 AM – 10:30 AM.

“Accordingly, I am directed to request you to attend the meetings with all data, PPT and reference material related to the subject, as per above schedule.

Further, in case any political party/group/organisation desiring to meet the Commission approaches the office of DEOs, their request shall be forwarded immediately, not later than 12 Noon, 4 July 2021 (Sunday), so that time slot is allotted to them for meeting with Delimitation Commission,” it added—(KNO)

