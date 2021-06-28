Two foreign militants from Jaish involved in attack on SPO, his family members at Hariparigram, Awantipora: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

Srinagar: Two militants were behind the killing of SPO, his wife and their daughter in Awanatipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Monday.

“As there remains movement of militants in the area, two militants came and from appearance one looked like a foreigner, and they fired indiscriminately on our SPO.

His (wife) and daughter tried to save him and were also fired upon,” Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of the visit to the family of SPO Fayaz Ahmad.

“All three of them were taken to hospital but died. We are sad. Very soon they will be identified and neutralized,” he said .

Asked about any details to which group the militants belong, the IGP said, “Obviously there is movement of Jash-e-Mohammad in the area and they should be from Jash.”

On Sunday night, suspected militants forced their entry into the house of Fayaz Ahmad (SPO) at Hariparigam area of Awantipora, and fired indiscriminately, injuring the trio.

SPO Fayaz Ahmad died on way to hospital while his wife Raja Begum succumbed to the wounds at GMC Anantnag shortly. Their daughter Rafiya (23) died hours later. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print