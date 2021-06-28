Top LeT Commander Nadeem Abrar Arrested: IGP

Srinagar: : A top commander of Lashker-e-Toiba was arrested from Parimpora area of Srinagar, officials said on Monday.

They said that top LeT Commander Nadeem Abrar, allegedly “involved in several militancy related incidents,” was arrested from an alto car near Ansari Toyato crossing near Parimpora Srinagar.

Confirming the arrest, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, described it as “Big success for us.”

Reportedly one more person has been arrested and is suspected to be militant. Confirmation is still awaited. (GNS)

