Grenade attack at Police Station Bijbehara

Srinagar: Militants targeted a police station in Anantnag district on Friday, lobbing a grenade at it but the explosion did not cause any damage, police said.
At about 8.45 pm, militants hurled a grenade towards Police station Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.
He said the grenade exploded near the police station but there was no loss of life or injury in the incident. PTI

