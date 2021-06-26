Chidambaram slams govt for insisting on polls before statehood

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said it is bizarre that the government wants to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir first and grant statehood later.
He said the Congress and other parties in Jammu and Kashmir want statehood first and the elections later.
“Congress and other J&K parties and leaders want Statehood first and Elections afterward.Government’s response is Elections first and Statehood later,” he said on Twitter.
“The horse pulls the cart. A state must conduct elections. Only such elections will be free and fair. Why does the government want the cart in front and the horse behind? It is bizarre,” he added.
PTI