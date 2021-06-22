PC for fresh social contract between Delhi and people

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Monday chaired a meeting of the party leaders in the context of the All Party meeting called by the Prime Minister.

A statement said that the meeting discussed in detail the overall political scenario and ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir besides emphasizing the need for the political class to play a constructive role vis-à-vis ending the prevalent logjam and finding durable and democratic solutions to all the challenges facing the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The participants expressed their appreciation for the initiative of the Prime Minister and hoped that this engagement would evolve into something much bigger and facilitate return to democracy and empowerment of the people of J&K.

“The participants insisted that the chairman of the party should convey unequivocally the pain and suffering of the people of J&K. However, they also emphasized on the need for creative thinking to address the pain and suffering of the people of J&K and hoped that the engagement will be positive, decisive and result oriented,” PC spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said.

The participants unanimously emphasized the scripting of a new social contract between Delhi and the people of J&K to address the aspirations of the people of J&K.

“It is imperative to restore the credibility and sanctity of the institution of dialogue. There is a lot of pain and suffering prevalent in J&K. There are many harsh ground realities that the Prime Minister should be aware of.

The meeting was attended by senior PC leaders Basharat Bukhari, Mansoor Hussain Soharwardy, Adv Bashir Ahmad Dar, Abid Ansari, Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Raja Aijaz Ali, Mohammad Abbas Wani, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Irfan Panditpori and Rashid Mehmood.

