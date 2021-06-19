LG Sinha approves proposal to recruit 800 sub-inspectors

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday approved a proposal to recruit 800 sub-inspectors in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, giving a fresh impetus to the recruitment process which had slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The selection process will be based on written and physical tests, and a committee will be formed by the Services Selection Board (SSB) in consultation with the government for physical endurance tests, an official spokesperson said here.

“In a historic reform aimed at ensuring more transparency and fairness in the overall recruitment process, the L-G also approved the selection process of all non-gazetted level posts in the three departments of Police, Prisons and Fire and Emergency Services through the SSB,” he said.

The number of people to be called for physical fitness tests will be based on the pattern adopted by some of the states and union territories, the official said.

The entire process of fitness tests shall be duly video-graphed for the purpose of transparency, he added.

To address the long-standing issues of seniority hampering the career progression of police officials at different levels, now a common seniority of sub-inspectors recruited against the Direct Recruitment vacancies in the Armed and the Executive Wing will be maintained, the spokesperson said.

The announcement comes two days after the LG said that the administration was moving ahead to expedite the process for recruitment of 25,000 jobs promised in the public sector and government departments to empower the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Outlining that the youth of J&K have a key role to play in the overall development of the region, the L-G asserted that the UT government was planning to reach out to 50,000 young people with financial assistance under the next leg of the ‘Back to Village’ program.

He noted that, as on date, the Jammu and Kashmir Bank has advanced more than Rs 340 crores to as many as 19,600 young people from across the UT, empowering them financially to pursue their dreams and to create livelihood opportunities for others as well.

