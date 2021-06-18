Two killed, one injured in a road mishap in Baramulla

BARAMULLA: Two people were killed, another injured in a road accident in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday morning, officials said.
They said that a motorcycle bearing registration number JK05C-8935 collide with a tipper near Tragpora crossing on Baramulla Handwara road Thursday morning, resulting the death of two people on spot including biker and pillion, while another pillon was shifted to sub district hospital Sopore for treatment.
The deceased persons were identified as Mohammad Yousuf Dar son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar and Adil Hussain Gazi son of Ghulam Nabi Gazi while the injured one was identified as Shahid Yousaf Dar son of Mohammad Yousaf Dar all residents of Reban Sopore.
The driver of the tipper, as per reports escaped from the spot and left the tipper on the road, the police sources said that a hunt has been launched to trace the fled driver.
Police also started their investigation.