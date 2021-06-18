MMU launches poster and online campaign to encourage Covid vaccination

Srinagar: Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu & Kashmir has expressing serious concern over the reluctance of the majority of people in Srinagar to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has stressed upon masses to shun vaccine hesitancy and get administered for the shots to save themselves, their fellows and society from the deadly virus.

MMU, on the directions of its incarcerated chief patron Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, in order to spread awareness regarding the importance of vaccination has started a campaign through posters and social media so that the people realise the seriousness of the issue and not exhibit any kind of carelessness in this regard.

As per the MMU decision, tomorrow in their Friday sermons, the Imams, Khateebs and Waaizeen of masaajids, khanqahs, shrines and imambarahs across the Valley would sensitise people about the importance of Covid vaccination.

They will make it clear to people that getting vaccinated is neither against the teachings of Islam nor does any Shariah ruling prevent Muslims from taking vaccine against a disease; and that Islam encourages and even stresses on taking precautionary measures in matters concerning the health and safety of a human being, the MMU statement said.

