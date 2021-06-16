AP&FWD Kashmir started sale of Vegetable seedlings at Kitchen Garden Lal Mandi

Srinagar: Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department Kashmir today started sale of Vegetable seedlings of Knol Khol, Chillies, Tomato, Brinjal & Saag (Khanyari) at Kitchen Garden Lal Mandi.
Department is committed to reach out to the general public and vegetable growers who could use their spaces and enjoy healthy produce of vegetables in these extraordinary circumstances.
The endeavour of providing quality vegetable seedlings to the growers is to create surplus vegetables, besides fulfilling domestic requirements can also export the remaining quantity to the markets outside the valley.
Dr. Waseem Ahmad Shah, Joint Director Agriculture Farms, started the sale proceedings and directed the officers to follow the guidelines regarding the Covid-19. He said vegetable production has a potential to create employment avenues for which the department has adopted an approach for providing high quality vegetable seedlings during all the seasons.
On the occasion seed Production Officer Rohit Gupta highlighted various activities presently being carried out by the Seed Production Scheme. He said the targets set by the department regarding providing quality seedlings among the growers and kitchen garden lovers is showing tangible results during the current pandemic.
Among others Subject Matter Specialist Neelofar Qureshi, Incharge Kitchen Garden Afaaq Beigh were also present during the sale.
