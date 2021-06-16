10 fatalities, 715 new Covid cases in J&K

Zero deaths in Srinagar, Jammu after many weeks

Srinagar: Ten more Covid patients lost their lives while 715 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 497 were reported in Kashmir Division and 218 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Of the 10 deaths, 6 were reported in Jammu Division and 4 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported zero deaths after several weeks.

Two deaths each were reported in Pulwama, Rajouri, and Doda, and one each in Baramulla, Kupwara, Ramban, Reasi districts, the bulletin said.

Srinagar topped the list of districts reporting fresh cases, with 132, while Jammu district reported 22 cases.

The bulletin said that 1,830 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 642 from Jammu Division and 1,188 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 12,407 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 132 new cases and currently has 1,873 active cases, with 298 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 55 new cases and currently has 974 active cases, with 125 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 63 new cases and currently has 933 active cases, with 130 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 58 new cases and currently has 1,164 active cases, with 154 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 65 new cases and currently has 757 active cases, with 139 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 36 new cases and has 753 active cases, with 169 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 27 new cases and has 332 active cases, with 27 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 25 new cases and has 378 active cases with 37 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 31 new cases and has 521 active cases with 63 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 5 new cases and currently has 178 active cases with 46 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 22 new cases, Udhampur 13 , Rajouri 49, Doda 31, Kathua 15, Kishtwar 19, Samba 5, Poonch 34, Ramban 16, and Reasi 14

