Govt announces further relaxations in Covid containment measures in 8 J&K districts

Srinagar: The government of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday announced further relaxation in Covid-19 containment measures in eight districts of the Union Territory including Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal abd Bandipora.

In a order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary, who is also chairman of State Executive Committee, stated that further relaxations are granted to a few activities in eight districts of the UT.

As per the order, barber shops, saloons and parlours have been allowed to remain open on all day in a week except on Saturday and Sundays.

The order stated that standalone shops, outdoor bazaars and outdoor shopping complexes are also permitted to open on all days in a week except on Saturday and Sundays.

“All government and private offices can function without any relaxation subject to strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour. The wholesale trade of liquor shall continue to be permitted to operate on 5 days in a week (except on Saturdays and Sunday) in the entire UT,” reads the order.

The order stated that the district magistrates shall strictly ensure that there is full compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour and defaulters are firmly dealt with under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code—(KNO)

