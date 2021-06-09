Two Govt vehicles, departmental records damaged in blaze at I&FC division office in Gogjibagh

Srinagar: Two government vehicles as well as some records including the service books of employees were damaged after a massive fire broke out in Irrigation and Flood Control’s (I&FC) division office here in Gogjibagh area of Srinagar.

Official that fire broke out in the building, housing I&FC division office at Gigjibagj area.

They said some departmental records including the service books of employees were damaged in the blaze, adding that two government vehicles bearing registration number JK01-1504 and JKD-6484 were also damaged in the blaze.

Official source informed that the fore tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the flames, adding that the cause of fire is reportedly short circuit.

The investigation into the matter has been taken up, they said—(KNO)

