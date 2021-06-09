Heat wave in Kashmir to prevail for few more days, predicts MeT

Srinagar records hottest day in June, mercury touches 34.3

Srinagar: Kashmir witnessed intense heat on Tuesday with the weather department predicting a few more days of heat.

According to Deputy Director meteorological centre Srinagar Mukhtar Ahmad, heat wave will continue to prevail till June 12.

On Tuesday, he said that Srinagar recorded the hottest day of June since 2018.

“It is the hottest in the last three days,” he told Kashmir Reader.

He predicted that heat wave will continue to prevail for a few more days and there will be slight respite from June 12.

According to him, light rainfall is likely to occur on June 12 and 13.

According to the meteorological centre Srinagar, the city recorded 34.3 degrees Celsius. An official said that last time Srinagar witnessed the hottest day in June was in 2018. That time the temperature was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius.

Barring 3 June 2018, today’s temperature was the highest in more than 12 years during the month of June.

As per the data available on meteorological centre, Srinagar has recorded the hottest day ever on June 29 in 1978 when mercury touched 37.8 Degrees Celsius.

The heat wave also prevailed in Jammu as it recorded a maximum of 41.6 degrees Celsius, around 2 degrees above normal, the official said.

Meanwhile, Qazigund, recorded 33.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 29.4 degrees Celsius while Kokernag witnessed 32.0 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The border town Kupwara recorded a maximum temperature of 34.0 degrees Celsius. World famous skiing and tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest place in the Valley, recording 25.0 maximum of Degrees Celsius, the official added.

The weather office has forecast mainly dry and hot weather in J&K for now.

