21 deaths in Kashmir, 13 in Jammu

1,124 new cases in Kashmir, 599 in Jammu

Srinagar: The number of Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours again rose as compared to the previous day, with 34 lives lost to the deadly virus, while 1,723 more persons were infected in Jammu and Kashmir, the official daily Covid bulletin reported on Friday.

The bulletin said that 21 deaths were reported in Kashmir Division and 13 deaths in Jammu Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 6 and 5 deaths, respectively.

Six deaths were reported in Budgam district, four in Anantnag, three in Kathua, two each in Bandipora, Kulgam, Udhampur, and Ramban, and one in Doda district.

The new cases included 1,124 from Kashmir Division and 599 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 303 and 165, respectively.

On Thursday, 29 deaths related to Covid-19 were reported in J&K in the last 24 hours, 14 of them in Kashmir division and 15 in Jammu division.

The bulletin said that 2,731 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1107 from Jammu Division and 1,624 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 29,615 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 303 new cases and currently has 3,694 active cases, with 292 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 177 new cases and currently has 2,432 active cases, with 205 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 128 new cases and currently has 1,696 active cases, with 264 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 138 new cases and currently has 2,093 active cases, with 221 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 111 new cases and currently has 1,433 active cases, with 172 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 72 new cases and has 3,409 active cases, with 212 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 48 new cases and has 708 active cases, with 67 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 37 new cases and has 1,027 active cases with 75 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 88 new cases and has 1,429 active cases with 77 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 22 new cases and currently has 1,082 active cases with 39 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 165 new cases, Udhampur 53, Rajouri 73, Doda 48, Kathua 22, Kishtwar 31, Samba 25, Poonch 95, Ramban 75, and Reasi 12.

