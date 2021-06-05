Follow duration of online classes: DSEK to schools

Srinagar: Authorities has directed strict adherence to caps on the duration of daily online classes by schools in the Kashmir.
“The Administrative Department vide letter No: Edu-NC-SE/20/2021-05 dated: 01-06-2021 has issued guidelines regarding conduct of virtual classes in JK during lockdown period of COVID-19 pandemic for session viz 2020-21,” reads an order by Director School Education Kashmir. Subsequently all Chief Education Officers have been asked to strictly adhere to guidelines by concerned authorities.
“In view of the above, the concerned Chief Education Officers are once again instructed to ensure implementation/strict adherence of the orders issued from time to time in letter and spirit and also get the complaints lodged against the Private schools, redressed in the Special Cells constituted for redressal of grievances of the complainant in the time bound manner,” the order said.
Compliance has been sought regarding orders passed by the Administrative Department as well as Fee Fixation Committee and also regarding constitution of Special Cells in the Districts.
“The action taken report be shared with this Directorate on weekly basis on priority through an email (given in the order),” it added.