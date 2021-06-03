17 die of Covid in Kashmir, 7 in Jammu

Srinagar: Covid-19 claimed another 24 lives and infected 1,718 more persons in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, the official Covid bulletin reported on Wednesday.

The bulletin said that 7 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 17 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 5 and 2 deaths, respectively.

Five deaths were reported in Anantnag, three in Kathua, two each in Kupwara, Bandipora, Kulgam, and one each in Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, and Rajouri districts.

The new cases included 1,133 from Kashmir Division and 589 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 320 and 169, respectively.

The bulletin said that 3,391 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,327 from Jammu Division and 2,064 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 31,579 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 320 new cases and currently has 3,871 active cases, with 502 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 102 new cases and currently has 2,381 active cases, with 232 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 137 new cases and currently has 1,878 active cases, with 406 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 158 new cases and currently has 2,166 active cases, with 218 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 90 new cases and currently has 1,775 active cases, with 126 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 103 new cases and has 3,542 active cases, with 137 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 62 new cases and has 804 active cases, with 106 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 53 new cases and has 1,145 active cases with 125 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 81 new cases and has 1,430 active cases with 163 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 27 new cases and currently has 1,107 active cases with 49 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 169 new cases, Udhampur 57, Rajouri 75, Doda 52, Kathua 25, Kishtwar 33, Samba 41, Poonch 62, Ramban 49, and Reasi 22.

