5 Kashmir Districts Placed In Red Zone, Srinagar Among Others In Orange Category

Jammu:The Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee on Saturday put five districts in the red zone category as it issued revised guidelines for effective containment of COVID-19 in the J&K.

Srinagar and Jammu besides other remaining districts in J&K have been in the orange zone,.

Jammu and Kashmir, which is presently under lockdown, recorded 2252 fresh Covid-19 cases on weekend, taking the tally to 286684, while 46 more people succumbed to the virus which raised the toll to 3841.

Srinagar was earlier placed under Red Zone being the worst affected district of J&K by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of late, the summer capital has been recording lesser number of the cases as well as deaths compared to previously.

Issuing the fresh categorisation of districts after a detailed review of the Covid-19 situation, the SEC order said five districts—Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam and Kupwara— have been put in the red category along with Lakhanpur—the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir bordering Punjab with a buffer of 500 metre radius –and the areas on either side of the Jawahar Tunnel—the gateway to Kashmir along the Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting the Valley with the rest of the world.

While rest of the districts have been placed in the orange zone, the order said that the classification was meant for the purpose of implementation of permitted activities with the red category district facing more restrictions.

“This classification of the districts will be reviewed periodically and any further modification woill be made by the government,” the order added. (GNS)

