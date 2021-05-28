Covid fatalities come down, 13 in Kashmir, 24 in Jammu

But new cases in Kashmir twice as many as in Jammu

Srinagar: Thirty-seven deaths related to Covid-19 and 2,769 fresh cases of the viral infection in the last 24 hours were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The official Covid bulletin said that 24 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 13 in Kashmir Division in the last 24 hours. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 4 and 10 deaths, respectively.

Six deaths were reported in Rajouri, four each in Kulgam, Kathua, two each in Budgam, Samba, and one each in Baramulla, Anantnag, Bandipora, Poonch, and Ramban districts.

The bulletin said that the new cases included 1,805 from Kashmir Division and 964 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 377 and 384, respectively.

The bulletin said that 4,352 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,760 from Jammu Division and 2,592 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 42,272 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 377 new cases and currently has 5,450 active cases, with 818 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 260 new cases and currently has 3,089 active cases, with 106 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 195 new cases and currently has 3,159 active cases, with 720 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 196 new cases and currently has 2,207 active cases, with 214 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 217 new cases and currently has 1,911 active cases, with 139 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 205 new cases and has 3,960 active cases, with 255 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 78 new cases and has 981 active cases, with 54 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 96 new cases and has 1,251 active cases with 125 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 146 new cases and has 2,200 active cases with 117 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 35 new cases and currently has 1,160 active cases with 44 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 384 new cases, Udhampur 63, Rajouri 95, Doda 88, Kathua 50, Kishtwar 22, Samba 35, Poonch 47, Ramban 78, and Reasi 102.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print