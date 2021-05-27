Search for new SKIMS Director as Ahangar’s term completing in June: Faculty to Govt

Srinagar: Twenty six senior faculty members and HoDs of several departments of SKIMS have written a letter to the Chief Secretary urging him to invite applications for the post of Director as the term of the incumbent is ending next month.
The letter said that the term of incumbent Director Prof A G Ahangar’ is expiring June 25 this year.
“We were expecting an advertisement notification for the selection of the post since the completion of the tenure of the incumbent is approaching,” they said.
“In case no selection process is held well in time, many of us will get deprived of an opportunity to participate in the process and elevation to the post which will adversely affect the smooth functioning of our departments and patient care in particular,” it said.
