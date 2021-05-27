1,118 violators fined, 21 arrested in Kashmir

Srinagar: Normal life remained affected as lockdown continued in the Valley to prevent Covid spread.

Police and paramilitary forces were deployed at several places in Srinagar and elsewhere to prevent public movement. Shops and business establishments remained closed while public traffic was off the roads.

Continuing its efforts to curb the outbreak of the 2nd wave of Coronavirus, Police said enhanced efforts to sensitise the masses about controlling the highly contagious Coronavirus. Police have also enhanced the efforts to implement the Covid-19 guidelines/SOPs/restrictions strictly throughout the valley and a slew of measures including restrictions u/s 144 have been put into place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

During the last 24hrs, police have arrested 21 persons, lodged 15 FIRs and also realised fine to the tune of ?1,54,910/- from 1,118 people for violating the guidelines/rules throughout the Kashmir valley.

The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines/rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs/ guidelines envisaged by government to curb COVID-19 pandemic.

Community members are once again requested to cooperate with the Police in containing the spread of Coronavirus by following the SOPs/ guidelines/ protocols for the safety of the people. The special drive shall continue throughout the districts of Kashmir Valley to strengthen the safety measures.

