More Covid deaths in Kashmir than in Jammu

19 deaths in Jammu division, 21 in Kashmir

Srinagar: Forty deaths related to Covid-19 and 3,037 fresh cases of the viral infection in the last 24 hours were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The official Covid bulletin said that 19 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 21 in Kashmir Division in the last 24 hours. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 6 and 9 deaths, respectively.

Four deaths each were reported in Baramulla and Pulwama, three each in Kupwara, Anantnag, and Kathua, two in Doda, and one each in Ganderbal, Udhampur, Rajouri, Samba, Kishtwar, and Reasi districts.

The bulletin said that the new cases included 1,948 from Kashmir Division and 1,089 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 493 and 445, respectively.

The bulletin said that 4,023 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,770 from Jammu Division and 2,253 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 43,892 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 493 new cases and currently has 5,895 active cases, with 392 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 260 new cases and currently has 2,936 active cases, with 246 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 197 new cases and currently has 3,686 active cases, with 711 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 145 new cases and currently has 2,225 active cases, with 93 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 153 new cases and currently has 1,833 active cases, with 166 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 212 new cases and has 4,011 active cases, with 109 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 89 new cases and has 958 active cases, with 116 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 219 new cases and has 1,280 active cases with 113 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 117 new cases and has 2,175 active cases with 281 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 63 new cases and currently has 1,169 active cases with 26 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 445 new cases, Udhampur 83, Rajouri 126, Doda 91 , Kathua 82, Kishtwar 35, Samba 46, Poonch 66, Ramban 99, and Reasi 16.

