Geelani bereaved, brother-in-law passes away

SRINAGAR: Haji Mukhtar Ahmad Makhdoomi, brother- in-law of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani breathed his last in the wee hours on Thursday at SKIMS, Soura. He was above 90.
According to Geelani’s family, Makhdoomi was born on 15 April 1927 at Tujar Sharief in Sopore.
He did his Matric from Lahore university with distinction. He joined Education department in 1945 and served till 1982.
He has remained as Imam /Khateeb Jamia Tujjqr Sharief for 30 years. “He never felt sick or suffered from any ailment during his life except for the last six days,” the family said in a handout.
He is survived by three sons and two daughters, they said.
