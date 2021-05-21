Employees United front express concern, displeasure over termination of employees

Srinagar: JK Employees United Front, an amalgam of all trade unions of Jammu and Kashmir held an emergency meeting at Srinagar in the backdrop of termination of employee and expressed its deep concern and displeasure over the continued spree of government move of such terminations which was discussed threadbare.

The meeting was attended by all senior trade union leaders of all major trade unions who vehemently expressed their concern and displeasure on the one side decision taken in haste without giving a chance to the victims to put across their view point in their defence.The leaders said that it is ironic that victims are not being provided any opportunity to be heard thus the move smells dictatorial attitude.

The speakers in the meeting said that they being the part and parcel of the system are not given fair trial and the termination of employees is initiated without any proper scrutiny or trail by the legal courts.They said that the unfortunate state of affairs have added to the miseries of the employees who have already been working under stress and are overburdened due to prevailing pandemic and added that constitution guarantees some fundamental rights to its subject but unfortunately the employees are being deprived of these rights on one pretext or the other which is contrary to the law of the land and the constitution of the country. The leaders said that employees are being governed by CSR and have every right to play their role within the ambit of the law and CSR and if there is any contradiction in performing such rights there is a set procedure of law under which an employee can be treated and can be scrutinized under the proper judicial system.

The speakers questioned that how can such an extreme step of termination can be initiated against an employee without being heard.The leaders said that there are instances when government employees where subject to victimization for being actively involved in social activities during turmoil and urged the government to look in to such cases in depth so that unnecessary harassment and punishment is not given to innocents .The leaders said that in a welfare state government ought to take care of its subject, instead the bread and butter of children of those victimized employees is snatched and living such families to starvation for no sin of theirs.

The leaders unanimously decided to oppose this unfair and unjust move within the ambit of the constitution at every stage using all democratic and constitutional options available to them till justice is delivered. The leadership of United platform decided to meet Lieutenant Governor and all administrative functionaries in this regard and will apprise them of the situation and concerns of the employees fraternity of JK.

The leaders further said that the recent move of the Government has created mental trauma to employees.The who attended the meeting included Ajaz Khan( president JCC) Mohammad Rafique Rather(President EJAC) Reyaz Ahmad Sofi President EJAC Q. Abdul Majeed Parray ( president trade union council), Shah Fayaz ( president J&k employees coordination committee,) Shabir Ahmad, Javeed Ahmad Akhoon, Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Abdul Qayoom Beigh, Sheikh Ajaz , Nazir Ahmad Khan, Rehmatullah Khan, Farooq Ahmad Kawa, Mohammad Younis Motto, Abdul Raheem Shah, Hatim Qayoom, Shah Ashiq and others.

