Hurriyat pays tributes to late Mirwaiz, Lone on death anniversaries

SRINAGAR: On the thirty first Martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed e Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammed Farooq and the nineteenth Martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed e Hurriyat Khawaja Abdul Ghani lone ,APHC pays glorious tributes to these distinguished sons of the soil, who lost their lives standing steadfast to their ideals and vision for the people of J&K. All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) also pays glowing tributes to the martyrs of Hawal , brutally killed by forces while carrying the body of Shaheed Mirwaiz.

APHC said that shaheed Mirwaiz, being the the scion of Mirwaiz family was an acclaimed Islamic preacher and a greatly gifted orator whose delivery of religious sermons (waz o tableegh)was so powerful and soul stirring that it was widely emulated by preachers across the valley. It deeply affected those who listened to him spiritually , bringing them closer to Allah and making them take stock of their own deeds with a view to self improvement.

APHC said that Mirwaiz Farooq was a man of peace . He always advocated peaceful coexistence and friendship between the neighbouring countries of India and Pakistan and was among the first exponents of dialogue as a means of conflict resolution between the neighbors.

APHC said that Shaheed Abdul Ghani Lone was a heedful and fearless leader who sacrificed his life for his belief in a peaceful and pro people resolution of the Kashmir issue. He was an intellectual who connected with the aspirations of his people and advocated it wherever he got a chance to do so . APHC said that Lone sahabs contribution in the formation of the people’s platform of All parties Hurriyat conference is pioneering and unforgettable .

APHC requested to offer fateha for the martyred leaders , the martyrs of Hawal.

