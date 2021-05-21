Body of man fished out after two days in Uri

BARAMULLA: Authorities on Thursday recovered the body of a young man from a local stream in Uri area of Baramulla district after two days of search.
Police sources said that Altaf Ahmad Poswal, 35 son of Shabir Ahmad Poswal, a resident of Gohallan slipped into nearby Jabla Nala two days ago and a search was launched.
During the initial search he could not be traced with some locals on Thursday spotting the body in the stream and they also informed police who reached the spot and shifted him to nearby hospital for examination, later the body was handed over to family for last rites.
Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched by the Uri police.
