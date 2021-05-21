Two houses gutted in Tangmarg

BARAMULLAL: Two residential houses were gutted in two separate fire incidents in Tangmarg sub division of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday night.
A joint residential house of brothers Abdul Qayoom Wani and Abdul Rashid Wani of Treran Tangmarg was gutted Wednesday night resulting in the property worth lakhs of rupees reduced into ashes, locals said.
They said that another residential house of Mohammad Jamal was gutted in Nangarpora village of Tangmarg, due to which the family lost the property worth lakhs of rupees.
The local people appealed to authorities to compensate the victim families with one of the victims having five little daughters and is not in position to provide them a new shelter at this juncture.
