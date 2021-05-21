Masoodi for Digital X-Ray machines for PHCs at Larnoo, Ranzloo Kund

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party Leader and Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hassnain Masoodi on Thursday visited various public health facilities in south Kashmir to do an on spot assessment of Covid testing and vaccination.

Masoodi visited PHC Larnoo, and Sub district hospital Kokernag, where he carried an on spot assessment of the facilities being made available to the COVID affected.

He interacted with patients and respective medical and paramedical staff at the health facilities he visited. During his visit to the health facilities, Masoodi learnt about the dearth of vaccine and RT-PCR testing kits there. It was reported to him that vaccine and RT-PCR testing kits were not being made available to the people for over 10-15 days.

While expressing concern over the unavailability of the vaccine and testing kits, he asked the district administration to ensure adequate supply of vaccines and RT-PCR testing kits at all the health facilities. “I came to know that only a small number of vaccines have been administered to people so far at SDH Kokernag until now. Besides the shortfall of other critical machines, the deficiency of the Para medical and medical staff is also a point of concern which was brought to my notice at the heath facilities. The testing and tracking is also going on at snail’s pace in wake of the shortage of manpower and necessary testing kits,” he said.

Masoodi made an on the spot announcement of providing a Digital X-ray machine for PHC Larnoo from his MPLAD funds; earlier he had made a similar announcement for the PHC of Ranzloo, Kund. He also impressed upon the concerned authorities to make the “Many fold oxygen system” functional, assuring all support from MP-LAD fund for that purpose.

He also reiterated his demand for engaging unemployed medical and Para medical graduates in order to make good of the deficiency of the staff at all health facilities across south Kashmir districts , saying the measure will go a long way in bolstering COVID care offered to people fighting the virulent disease. He also suggested that instead of resorting to outsourcing, efforts be made to engage the Para medical, and medical graduates on dignified terms and without compromising on the criterion.

During the visit, Masoodi interacted with the ground staffers and COVID warriors as well. Appreciating their efforts, he prayed for their wellbeing. Later he called upon district development commissioner Anantnag and took appraisal of the efforts underway to curb the deadly virus. On the occasion the visiting MP was apprised about the availability of 2350 and 28500 litres oxygen/minutes to GMC Anantnag, and Trauma center Bijbehara. The visiting MP impressed upon the district administration to augment all resources to ensure hassle free covid care, vaccination, testing and tracking facility across all PHCs in south Kashmir districts.

