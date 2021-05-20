WhatsApp told to withdraw new privacy policy

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has directed WhatsApp to withdraw its new privacy policy, according to sources.
The IT Ministry believes that the changes to WhatsApp privacy policy and the manner of introducing the said changes undermines the sacrosanct values of informational privacy, data security and user choice and harms the rights and interests of Indian citizens, government sources said.
The government has given seven days to WhatsApp to respond to the notice and if no satisfactory response is received, necessary steps in consonance with law will be taken, sources informed.
In a communication to WhatsApp on May 18, the Ministry has once again told the messaging platform to withdraw its privacy policy 2021, they said. PTI