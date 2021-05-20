Kashmir losing another icon: Shah-Tul, ‘King Mulberry’

Shopian: Famous for its taste and nutrients, the Iranian-origin traditional Kashmiri Shah-Tul (Morus Nigra) is on the brink of extinction, even though SKUAST scientists claim that its seeds have been distributed among growers and its cultivation is being encouraged.

This mulberry variety, according to SKUAST scientists, was brought from Iran, hence the name Shah-Tul, ‘King Mulberry’.

Once famous for its medicinal values and taste, the fruit has now disappeared from Kashmir’s mulberry farms and orchards. At the Losedenow mulberry farm here, which is spread over 50 kanals of land, there is only one such tree, that too old and about to die.

Muhammad Ashraf, a senior Sericulture Department official who formerly was district officer of Sericulture in Shopian, told Kashmir Reader that they tried to grow Shah-Tul but the plants didn’t survive, even after grafting. “We were more interested in its leaves as they could be used for rearing silk worms, but the trees we planted did not produce enough healthy leaves,” he said.

Wherever the few trees that remain are, one can see children waiting for a chance to steal the mulberries, from under the nose of the Sericulture department watchmen.

Dr Irfan Lateef Khan, assistant professor at SKUAST, told Kashmir Reader that the varsity is distributing the seeds of this mulberry variety among farmers. “It is rich in nutrients and anti-oxidants. The fruit is used for cure of various ailments,” he said.

Khan said that as this fruit contains less sugar, it is best for diabetic patients. “People who are not able to buy the costly kiwi fruit, they can get similar nutrients in Shah-Tul variety of mulberry,” he said.

Experts say that the Shah-Tul is least prone to diseases, thus making it a rare organic fruit. “It’s one of its kind, even more nutritious than strawberry,” said an expert.

Shah-Tul, according to Khan, is bigger in size than other mulberry varieties. Its tree also bears more fruit than leaves, and the fruit is rich in vitamin C.

“We have developed technology to make value-added products like Shah-Tul syrup and jams, which can be used throughout the year,” Khan said, adding that they have also developed plants and grafted many, which are being distributed to farmers along with training on how to grow them.

